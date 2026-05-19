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Trump cancels planned strike at last minute as negotiations intensify, issues fresh warning

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Trump cancels planned strike at last minute as negotiations intensify, issues fresh warning
Photo: Sky News

Donald Trump says he has called off attacks on Iran scheduled for today as "serious negotiations" are taking place. But his message comes with a warning too. Follow the latest - and watch international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn's report from the site of a deadly school strike in Iran, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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