Trump cancels planned strike at last minute as negotiations intensify, issues fresh warning
- 19 May 2026 10:18
- 19 May 2026 10:25
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Photo: Sky News
Donald Trump says he has called off attacks on Iran scheduled for today as "serious negotiations" are taking place. But his message comes with a warning too. Follow the latest - and watch international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn's report from the site of a deadly school strike in Iran, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
By Leyla Şirinova