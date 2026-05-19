Xi hosts Putin in Beijing as China signals steady alliance amid global tensions

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing for a two-day visit, as both countries highlight the strength of their strategic partnership amid ongoing global instability and shifting geopolitical tensions.

The meeting comes less than a week after US President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit to China, with Beijing aiming to project itself as a stable global power while balancing relations with both Moscow and Washington, News.Az reports, citing Korea Herald.

The Kremlin has described Putin’s visit as his 25th trip to China, reinforcing what both sides call an “all-weather” partnership despite Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.

China and Russia are expected to emphasize continued cooperation in energy, trade and international affairs, with discussions likely covering long-term oil and gas supply arrangements as well as broader economic coordination.

Analysts say the summit is intended to signal that efforts by the United States to drive a wedge between Beijing and Moscow are unlikely to succeed, with both sides publicly reaffirming support for each other’s core interests.

While China positions itself as a potential mediator in global conflicts, officials in Beijing continue to insist they have not supplied lethal weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war, maintaining that their role remains focused on diplomacy and economic engagement.

Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently, including discussions on the long-delayed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and additional oil supply agreements, as Russia seeks to deepen its export ties amid Western sanctions.

China remains the largest buyer of Russian oil, with trade increasingly conducted in yuan and supported by independent refiners, while both countries continue to explore long-term frameworks for stable energy flows and pricing arrangements.

News.Az