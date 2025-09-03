At least 22 killed in multiple attacks across Pakistan’s border provinces - VIDEO

A suspected suicide bombing at a political rally in southwestern Pakistan’s Quetta killed at least 11 people and wounded 30 on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred in a parking area outside Shahwani Stadium as supporters of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) were leaving an event marking the death anniversary of party founder Sardar Ataullah Mengal. Senior leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal, his son, was present but unharmed, according to authorities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hours later, five people were killed in another attack in Balochistan near the Iranian border.

In a separate incident, at least six Pakistani soldiers died when fighters linked to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) stormed the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Bannu, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Quetta or border attacks. Balochistan, rich in natural resources but Pakistan’s poorest region, has long faced separatist violence and armed group activity.

According to data, 2024 was Pakistan’s deadliest year in nearly a decade, with more than 2,500 fatalities from armed attacks, including nearly 700 security personnel.

