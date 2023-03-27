At least 3 children and 3 adults killed in Nashville elementary school shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three students and three adults are dead following a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, police said Monday, News.az reports citing CNN.

"We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded as well as three adults inside the school. We are working to identify those victims. Including the shooter, a total of seven persons were killed as a result of this morning's incident at the school," Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Five of the six shooting victims were transported to an area hospital, Aaron said. All those who were shot are dead, he added.

"Three students who were shot are deceased. Three staff members who were shot are deceased," Aaron told reporters.

