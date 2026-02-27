Tennessee issues blue alert for suspect after Memphis police officer shot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert around midnight, identifying 40-year-old Danell Maxwell as the suspect, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a Memphis Police officer.

Authorities warned that Maxwell is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing dark clothing along with an orange and green reflective vest.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are actively searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.

Suspect Danell Maxwell

Details were scarce on exactly what happened Thursday night but Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said on social media that an officer was shot.

MPD has not released information on what happened, but said the officer is in critical, but stable condition.

“An attack on one of our officers is an attack on the safety of our entire community. The men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line every single day even during routine and this kind of violence cannot and will not be tolerated,” said Smiley Jr. “My prayers are with the officer, their family, and every member of the Memphis Police Department. We are praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

A large number of Memphis police officers gathered outside the Regional One Medical Center.