Tennessee issues blue alert for suspect after Memphis police officer shot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert around midnight, identifying 40-year-old Danell Maxwell as the suspect, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
He is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a Memphis Police officer.
Authorities warned that Maxwell is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing dark clothing along with an orange and green reflective vest.
Law enforcement agencies across the state are actively searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.
Details were scarce on exactly what happened Thursday night but Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said on social media that an officer was shot.
MPD has not released information on what happened, but said the officer is in critical, but stable condition.
A large number of Memphis police officers gathered outside the Regional One Medical Center.