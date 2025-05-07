At least 31 civilians killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan - UPDATED

Local residents and members of the media examine a building damaged by a Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7. M.D. Mughal/AP

At least 31 civilians were killed as a result of last night’s Indian strikes on Pakistan, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has announced.

According to Chaudhry, as many as 51 civilians were injured in the Indian strikes, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

At least 26 were killed and 46 others injured after India carried out strikes on six civilian settlements in Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani army, during a press briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

At least three Pakistanis were killed and 12 others injured in missile strikes carried out by India early on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has announced.

The attacks targeted Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The strikes come as tensions have escalated intensely between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Chaudhry said: “Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air.

“All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”

He noted: “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”

When questioned about potential casualties, DG ISPR said that damage assessments are ongoing and that he would provide more information at a later point.

