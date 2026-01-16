At least 4 injured after bus crashes into bank building in Seoul

A city bus crashed into an NH NongHyup bank building near Seodaemun Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 5 in western Seoul on Friday afternoon.

At least four people were injured in the accident, including one person who sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, News.Az reports, citing South Korean media.

Most of those hurt were pedestrians on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the bus driver was not under the influence of alcohol, and police plan to conduct a drug test as part of the investigation.

Officials are continuing to examine the exact cause of the accident and assess the full extent of the injuries.

