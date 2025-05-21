At least 5 dead, dozens injured as blast hits school bus in Pakistan - VIDEO/UPDATED

At least five people have been killed in a blast targeting a school bus in the Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, the military said.

Yasir Iqbal Dashti, a government official in Khuzdar, said at least 38 people were wounded in the attack on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The school bus belonged to Army Public School as it was picking children in the morning when it was attacked by the suicide bomber,” he told Al Jazeera. Pakistan’s military, in a statement, condemned the violence and accused “Indian terror proxies” of involvement in the attack. It did not share evidence to support the claim. Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “strongly condemned” the attack by “terrorists working under Indian patronage.” Sharif also offered his “sympathies” to the families of those who were killed by the “brutality”. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. At least three children and two adults were killed in the attack, the army said in a statement.

(10:48)

The explosion happened when a school bus carrying children and staff members passed by a vehicle loaded with explosives and parked along the roadside near the zero point area of Khuzdar district of the province, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He said that the condition of several blast victims is critical, adding that a state of emergency has been imposed and all medical staff of hospitals in the district have been called in.

Eyewitnesses in the area told Xinhua that the bus was completely destroyed after the powerful explosion.

Following the blast, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.

An investigation into the incident has been kicked off to determine the nature of the explosives, said the police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

