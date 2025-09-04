At least 60 dead after boat capsizes in Nigeria

At least 60 people were killed and dozens rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria's north-central Niger State, local authorities said on Wednesday.

"The death toll of the boat incident has risen to 60 and the casualty figure is rising," said Abdullahi Baba Ara, chair of Borgu local government area, adding that 10 people were in serious condition and many others still missing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Emergency personnel and local divers were searching for the victims, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Tuesday when the overloaded vessel collided with a tree stump and capsized near the Gausawa community in the Borgu local government area.

The boat carried more than 100 people, with women and children being the majority of the fatal victims, said Sa'adu Inuwa Muhammad, the district head of Shagumi.

Boat accidents, often caused by overloading, adverse weather, and operational errors, are common in Nigeri.

