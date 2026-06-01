At least 7 hospitalized after fire at SK hynix plant

At least 7 hospitalized after fire at SK hynix plant

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Seven workers were hospitalized after a fire broke out on Monday at a South Korean facility operated by memory chip manufacturer SK hynix, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at around 10:32 a.m. local time (0132 GMT) in a gas room located on the sixth floor connecting two production lines at the company’s plant in Cheongju, approximately 110 kilometers south of the capital, Seoul.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the facility’s automated sprinkler system. However, the incident caused a leak of highly toxic hydrogen fluoride gas, resulting in seven workers being taken to the hospital.

According to an SK hynix official cited in the report, five of the 10 workers present at the scene complained of eye irritation, while two others without specific symptoms were also hospitalized for medical examinations.

As a precautionary measure, the semiconductor company evacuated around 3,600 employees working on the affected production lines.

The official added that employees would be allowed to return after safety inspections, including air quality tests, are completed. The company also stated that the incident is not expected to disrupt production, as operations at the facilities were not affected.

News.Az