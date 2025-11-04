At least 7 killed in deadly two-train crash in India - VIDEO

A passenger train collided with a cargo train in central India on Tuesday, resulting in at least seven fatalities and several injuries, according to a senior government official.

The incident happened near Bilaspur, about 72 miles from Chhattisgarh’s state capital, Raipur, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Local television channels showed images of one train colliding with another near the accident site. Rescuers are searching through the debris for survivors.

The local passenger train hit the goods train from behind, senior government official Sanjay Agarwal told AP, adding that a coach ended up on top of a wagon of the goods train.

A “rescue team is trying to cut through the train to take out at least two passengers trapped inside,” he said. “We hope they will be alive but can’t confirm until we get them out.”

About a dozen people were injured in the accident and have been taken to local hospitals for treatment. One is in a critical condition, according to Agarwal.

In a statement, network operator Indian Railways said it has moved all its resources for rescue efforts.

It stated that an inquiry into the cause of the accident has been initiated.

