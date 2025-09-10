Yandex metrika counter

At least 8 injured in explosion at South Korean army unit

At least 8 injured in explosion at South Korean army unit
An explosion at a South Korean Army artillery unit in Paju, located in the country’s northwest, has left at least eight soldiers injured, with two reported in serious condition, officials confirmed.

The incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. during artillery drills at the unit that proceeded without live ammunition, according to the officials, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

A practice shell used to create explosion sound effects reportedly detonated during the drills.

Military authorities are investigating the incident.


