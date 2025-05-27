At least five dead in major explosion at Chinese chemical plant

At least five people have been killed and 19 others injured in a massive explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China, according to state media reports.

Six people were still missing following the explosion at the plant operated by Shandong Youdao Chemical in the city of Weifang in Shandong province late on Tuesday morning, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and state-run Xinhua agency reported.

The plant, situated in an industrial park, manufactures chemical components for use in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, they said.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media and verified by the Reuters news agency showed plumes of orange and black smoke billowing into the sky.

Windows of nearby buildings were ripped from their hinges by the explosion, one of the videos showed.

Authorities launched a large response to the explosion and the blaze it ignited, with officials sending more than 230 responders to the scene, according to CCTV.

Drone video posted by The Beijing News, a government-run publication, showed smoke emerging from the chemical plant and from a second, unidentified facility nearby.

Baidu Maps, a navigation app, shows other manufacturing companies next to Youdao’s plant, including a textile company, a machinery company and a firm that makes industrial coating materials.

The Weifang Ecological Environment Bureau dispatched staff to test the site of the blast, but said no results were available yet. It advised nearby residents to wear face masks in the meantime, The Beijing News reported.

A local resident, who did not wish to be identified for fear of repercussions, said in a video that his home, more than 7km (4.3 miles) from the plant, shook from the impact of the explosion, The Associated Press news agency reported.

A statement from China’s emergency response authority urged response crews to quickly contain the fire and establish the number of people affected.

Shandong Youdao Chemical was established in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park in Weifang, according to the company’s website. The plant covers about 47 hectares (116 acres) and has more than 300 employees.

Blasts at chemical plants in China in recent years have included one in the northwest region of Ningxia in 2024 and another in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in 2023.

Two massive explosions at warehouses containing hazardous and flammable chemicals in the port city of Tianjin in 2015 killed more than 170 people and injured 700. The incident prompted the government to tighten laws covering chemical storage.

Another explosion in 2015 at a chemical plant in Shandong killed 13 people.