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Germany’s armed forces are not currently planning to award contracts to US data analytics firm Palantir Technologies, according to the country’s cyber defence leadership, signaling hesitation over deeper reliance on the company’s military software.

Thomas Daum, who oversees cyber defence for the German military, told Handelsblatt that such cooperation is not on the agenda at present. He emphasized concerns over access to sensitive national data, suggesting that granting external industry personnel access to core military databases is not currently acceptable, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the German military has shown interest in advanced artificial intelligence tools to process battlefield information more quickly, officials remain cautious about how such systems are integrated into national security infrastructure.

Palantir, known for its data analytics platforms used in defence and intelligence contexts, has faced increasing scrutiny in Europe despite expanding ties with US military programs. The company’s AI systems have been linked to defense applications, including data-driven targeting support in US military operations.

The comments from Berlin highlight a broader European debate over the role of US tech firms in sensitive government systems, particularly as militaries accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence for defense planning and intelligence analysis.

Germany’s stance comes as global competition intensifies in military AI development, with governments balancing technological capability against data sovereignty and security concerns.

News.Az