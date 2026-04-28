Nashville electric update, over 4,700 outages after severe storms

Utility providers reported significant disruptions as storm systems moved through the region late Monday into early Tuesday morning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nashville Electric Service (NES) said more than 4,700 customers were without power as of around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) also reported over 1,100 outages at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Crews have been deployed to assess damage and restore service as quickly as conditions allow, with downed lines and storm-related damage contributing to the outages.

The storms affected multiple areas across the region, highlighting ongoing vulnerability to severe weather events that can rapidly disrupt infrastructure and daily life.