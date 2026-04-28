Indonesia to revamp rail crossings after deadly train crash

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday that the government plans to overhaul around 1,800 railway crossings nationwide following a train collision in Bekasi late Monday that killed at least 14 people and injured 84 others, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“I have ordered immediate action. We will fix all of them, either by installing guard posts or building flyovers,” Prabowo said after visiting survivors at Bekasi Regional Public Hospital.

The plan also includes speeding up the construction of flyovers in Bekasi, a project that has already received approval.

The accident occurred when a commuter train on the Jakarta–Bekasi route collided with a long-distance train operating on the Jakarta–Surabaya route at around 8:50 p.m. local time on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that the search and rescue operation has been completed, and all evacuated victims are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

News.Az