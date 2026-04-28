Iran offers to share ‘experience of defeating the US’ with SCO members

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Iran says it is ready to share what it described as its experience in defeating the United States with other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to a senior defence official.



“We are ready to share our experience in defeating the United States with other members of the organisation,” Deputy Minister of Defence for Management Development and Strategic Planning Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan on Monday for a meeting of SCO defence ministers, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

He added that Iran’s armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any hostile action, noting that Tehran is willing to share its defence capabilities with independent countries, particularly SCO members.

Talaei-Nik said the United States “is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations”, adding that Iran’s resilience had demonstrated this globally. He also said Washington would eventually have to abandon what he described as “illegal and unreasonable demands”.

He further stated that the United States and Israel are widely regarded by Iran as symbols of “state terrorism”, referring to what he described as the killing of innocent civilians, including children and school students in Minab. He said such actions had undermined Western credibility and its professed values.

Talaei-Nik also described the SCO, given its geographical and demographic scope, as reflecting what he called growing support among countries for moving away from an “unjust unipolar system” towards a multipolar world order.

Following his arrival in Bishkek, he held separate meetings with the defence ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan and Belarus, all of which are SCO member states.

News.Az