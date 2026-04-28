Google joins Pentagon's AI push in classified deal

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Alphabet’s Google has joined a growing list of technology companies that have signed agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense to use artificial intelligence models for classified work, according to a person familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

The agreement reportedly allows the Pentagon to use Google’s AI systems for “any lawful government purpose,” placing the company alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, which have also secured deals to provide AI models for classified applications.

Classified government networks are used for a range of sensitive tasks, including mission planning and weapons targeting.

The report said the Pentagon signed agreements worth up to $200 million each with major AI developers in 2025, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. The defense department is reportedly aiming to maintain operational flexibility and avoid restrictions from AI companies over concerns about the use of their systems in military applications.

Under the deal, Google is also required to assist in adjusting AI safety settings and filters at the government’s request.

The contract reportedly includes language stating that the AI system is not intended for domestic mass surveillance or for use in autonomous weapons, including target selection, without appropriate human oversight and control. However, it also specifies that the agreement does not give the company any authority to control or veto lawful government operational decisions.

News.Az