S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures edge lower on Fed uncertainty

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S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow futures moved lower on Tuesday morning following a strong trading session that lifted major benchmarks to fresh record levels.

Contracts linked to the S&P 500 (ES=F) declined by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures dropped 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) rose slightly by around 0.1%.

Earlier on Tuesday, gains carried over from Wall Street’s previous session, where both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) reached new intraday and closing highs. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged behind, finishing the session in negative territory.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump abandoned plans to send envoys for talks related to Iran, proposing instead that discussions could take place remotely. At the same time, Iran indicated that it had no immediate intention of engaging in direct negotiations with Washington.

Market participants are also awaiting the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision, scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting comes at a time of leadership transition, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term nears its conclusion, while Trump’s nominee for the position, Kevin Warsh, moves through the confirmation process. Policymakers are widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

In addition, investors are closely watching one of the busiest periods of the earnings season, with several major technology firms among the “Magnificent Seven” set to report results this week. Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) are scheduled to release earnings on Wednesday, followed by Apple (AAPL) on Thursday.

News.Az