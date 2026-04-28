South Korea court hikes jail term for ex-first lady

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A South Korean appeals court on Tuesday increased the prison sentence of former first lady Kim Keon Hee from 20 months to four years on corruption charges, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Seoul High Court issued the ruling after finding her guilty of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team had originally sought a 15-year prison sentence for Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

News.Az