At least killed after armed clashes erupt in western Libya

At least killed after armed clashes erupt in western Libya

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At least three people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when armed clashes erupted in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, some 50 km west of the capital Tripoli, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local media reported that the clashes broke out in the Tarfas area and at the Bashkar intersection in southern Zawiya between two local armed groups, resulting in the burning of several armored vehicles.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances of the clashes or the final casualties.

Zawiya has witnessed intermittent armed clashes due to the presence of armed groups with differing affiliations.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya warned in late May of escalating security tensions and continued mobilization of armed formations in Zawiya, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could endanger civilians.

News.Az