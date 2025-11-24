At least one dead as car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo

At least one dead as car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car rammed into pedestrians in Tokyo's Adachi Ward on Monday, leaving one dead, one unresponsive and several others injured, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Following the accident, which happened around 12:30 p.m. local time, a pedestrian in his 80s was killed while a woman in her 20s was found unconscious and is in serious condition, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have detained the driver who attempted to flee the scene and are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle, the report said.

News.Az