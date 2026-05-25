US and Iran could finalize breakthrough peace deal today, Rubio says

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A breakthrough peace deal to end the war between the United States and Iran could be finalized as early as Monday, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, India, during a four-day diplomatic visit, Rubio revealed that negotiators are close to a resolution. "Work is still in progress. We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today," Rubio said before traveling to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The proposed framework aims to formalize a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 8, following intense military conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran that broke out earlier this year.

According to Rubio, a major component of the potential agreement hinges on maritime security and trade. "We have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open," he stated.

The proposed deal reportedly outlines a 60-day ceasefire extension. Under the terms, Iran would reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz—a strategic global shipping lane—clear naval mines, and refrain from imposing tolls on transit vessels. In return, the United States would lift its maritime blockade on Iranian ports, which has been severely impacting global energy markets.

The framework would also pave the way for time-limited, significant negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program and lead to the unfreezing of certain Iranian overseas bank assets. However, friction points remain, as sources indicate Tehran is resistant to handing over its highly enriched uranium stockpile.

While expressing optimism, Rubio emphasized that the Biden administration's approach remains guarded. He noted that President Donald Trump is not under pressure to rush negotiations and will reject any flawed agreements.

"The President is not going to make a bad agreement. So let’s see what happens," Rubio said. "We’re going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternative."

News.Az