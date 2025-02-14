36 injured as car rams into crowd in Munich, police treat incident as attempted murder - UPDATED -VIDEO

Members of the emergency services work at the scene where a car drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany on February 13, 2025, leaving several people injured, police said. Photo: Michaela Stache/ AFP

The number of injuries has risen to 36 after a car rammed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday.

German prosecutors are treating the incident as a murder attempt, according to Munich police, who held a joint press conference with prosecutors on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police said two victims sustained critical injuries, including a young child. Investigators suspect that a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker deliberately drove his car into a trade union rally in the city center. The man, who was in the country on a valid residency permit, was detained at the scene.

An Afghan asylum seeker was arrested following a suspected car ramming attack that injured at least 28 people in Munich, Germany on Thursday, according to police reports.

A passenger car drove into a street demonstration of striking workers from the Verdi trade union near the city centre and was then shot at by officers, said the deputy head of Munich police Christian Huber, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, was arrested at the scene, Huber said.

Earlier a fire service spokesman told AFP that several of those hurt were "seriously injured, some of them in a life-threatening condition".

Soeder's Bavarian CSU party and its national sister party the CDU have demanded tougher curbs on migration after a series of similar attacks which have shocked the country.

"This is not the first incident... we must show determination that something will change in Germany," Soeder said. "This is further proof that we can't keep going from attack to attack."

A car plowed into a group of demonstrators in Munich on Thursday injuring at least 20 people, police said, hours before world leaders were set to descend on the southern German city for a high-level security conference.

Authorities launched a major operation near the city’s central train station, a spokesperson said, according to Reuters. Police detained the driver and did not consider him a further threat, the force said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The car hit a group of protesters staging a demonstration linked to a strike organized by the Verdi union, according to local broadcaster BR24. Verdi is the key trade union for Germany’s public sector.

Those on the picket line were employees for local childcare services, according to the union, which organized the rally after negotiations for federal and local public service wages had stalled.

Verdi said it had no further information on the incident.

A car drove into a crowd in Munich on Thursday injuring several people, police said, as the southern German city prepares for a top-level security conference.

At 15 people were injured in the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Munich Security Conference is to start on Friday and senior officials, including US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodyrmyz Zelensky, were arriving later on Thursday.

A large-scale police operation was underway near the central train station. Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

"One person is lying on the street and a young man has been taken away by the police. People are sitting on the ground, crying and trembling," a reporter for the local BR broadcaster wrote in a post on X.

The incident appeared to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union, according to the broadcaster.

The union said it did not have any information on the incident.

The incident occurred around 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) from the security conference venue. Security has been in sharp focus in Germany ahead of a federal election next week and following a string of violent attacks.

