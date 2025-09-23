At least one dead as Russia launches ballistic missiles on Ukraine’s Odesa

At least one dead as Russia launches ballistic missiles on Ukraine’s Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of September 23, Russia launched ballistic missiles on Ukraine’s Odesa region.

The center of Tatarbunary town and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district came under heavy missile strikes, according to the Odesa regional prosecutor's office, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The prosecutor's office showed footage from the site of the Russian missile attack. The photos show a fire and destroyed buildings, damaged structures, debris, and rubbish scattered across the street. Utility services are clearing the road, and the surrounding buildings have suffered significant damage.

One civilian, a 60-year-old woman, was killed in the Russian attack. Two other men, aged 66 and 49, were injured. One of the victims is in the hospital.

Two recreation centers were destroyed, three others were damaged, as well as four office buildings and three cars. Prosecutors are working at the scene together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and police officers.

News.Az