Russia launches guided aerial bombs on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia - VIDEO

On the night of September 23, Russian troops launched massive strikes with guided aerial bombs on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia city, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

“For the second night in a row, the Russians are launching massive attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Civilian infrastructure and people's homes are under attack,” Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

On the night of September 23, the Russian army launched massive strikes with guided aerial bombs on the regional center, according to a publication by the State Emergency Service on Telegram.

The strikes hit a private residential area, destroying a residential building and damaging neighboring buildings with the blast wave. In addition, a fire broke out at the scene.

Emergency services are extinguishing the fire and conducting a search and rescue operation. According to preliminary information, a person may be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.

The number of victims is being clarified.

All emergency services of the city are working at the site of the shelling.

News.Az