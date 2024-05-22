Atalanta beats Leverkusen 3-0, champion of Europa League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio won on Wednesday against Bayer Leverkusen in the final match of the UEFA Europa League emerging as the 2024 champion.

The game that was played in Ireland at the Dublin Arena finished in favor of the Italian team as the absolute hero of the night was Ademola Lookman who scored all three goals in the 12th, 26th and 75th minute.With tonight's win against German Bundesliga winner, Italian team won their first European trophy in 116 years long team history and the first trophy since June 1963 when they won Copa Italia.

News.Az