Atlantis of the land’ describes a lost city larger than London with mass graves of young women

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A renewed discussion around the legendary lost city of Atlantis has emerged after claims that underwater findings could suggest the ancient civilization was far larger than previously believed.

According to reports, researchers studying submerged formations say they have identified extensive structures beneath the ocean floor that may point to a vast ancient settlement, News.Az reports, citing Star Daily.

The findings are said to potentially expand the scale of what has traditionally been considered Atlantis, the mythical city described by Plato more than 2,000 years ago.

The discovery is based on sonar and underwater imaging data showing large geometric patterns and formations on the seabed. These include circular and linear structures that some researchers interpret as possible evidence of organized urban design covering a wide area.

Supporters of the theory argue that the scale and layout of the formations could indicate a highly developed ancient civilization that may have been submerged due to rising sea levels or a major natural disaster. However, many archaeologists remain cautious, saying such underwater shapes can also result from natural geological processes rather than human construction.

The story of Atlantis has long been the subject of speculation, with proposed locations ranging across different parts of the Atlantic and Mediterranean regions. Despite extensive searches over the years, no confirmed archaeological evidence has been found to prove its existence.

Researchers continue to study underwater sites that may resemble ancient structures, but experts emphasize that any claims of a lost city require further scientific verification before conclusions can be made.

News.Az