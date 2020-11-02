Attack on Kabul University in Afghanistan's capital leaves at least 19 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gunmen stormed the sprawling campus of Kabul University in Afghanistan's capital on Monday morning, forcing thousands of students to flee in a panic and leaving almost 20 people dead before security forces regained control, CBS reports.

An unclear number of students were taken hostage by the assailants during the chaotic, hours-long siege, but officials said later that three attackers had been killed and the attack was over.

"Several terrorists and enemies of knowledge entered Kabul university," said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, adding that police had "rescued many people." He later said that at least 19 people were killed in the attack and 22 others wounded.

A student named Milad Kohistani posted a photo on Facebook earlier showing his face bloodied and asking for prayers and help. "My classmates were killed and wounded in front of my eyes, and we have been taken hostage," he wrote.

News.Az

News.Az