China to boost support for Pakistan’s agriculture and expand market access for exports

China to boost support for Pakistan’s agriculture and expand market access for exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has pledged additional support for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including greater investment cooperation and improved access for Pakistani agricultural products to the Chinese market.

The announcement came in a joint statement released after Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Spain blocks Polymarket, Kalshi over licence issues

China overtakes Japan in global creditor rankings

China power battery market: CATL widens lead

Pakistan backs China’s AI initiative as both sides seek stronger technology cooperation

The two sides highlighted the successful completion of a training program that brought 1,000 young Pakistani agricultural technicians to China for advanced training in modern farming techniques and agricultural technologies.

Pakistan expressed appreciation for support provided by several Chinese provinces, including Shaanxi, Hubei, Sichuan and Hainan, which participated in the training initiative.

China agreed to continue assisting Pakistan in improving agricultural productivity through technology transfer, capacity building and investment cooperation. Beijing also encouraged Chinese companies to increase agricultural investments in Pakistan, particularly in areas related to food production, irrigation systems and modern farming practices.

Another key component of the agreement involves facilitating greater access for high quality Pakistani agricultural products to the Chinese market. Officials said expanding exports would help strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural sector and create new opportunities for farmers and producers.

Agriculture remains one of the most important sectors of Pakistan’s economy, employing a significant portion of the country’s workforce and contributing substantially to national output.

Both countries said enhanced agricultural cooperation would play a major role in improving food security, promoting rural development and strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

News.Az