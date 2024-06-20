Attracting investment in tackling climate change challenges among COP29 key priorities: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the key priorities at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing the challenges of climate change, said UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, MP Nigar Arpadarai on Thursday.

She made the remarks at a panel discussion on “The role of science, technology and innovation" organized as part of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” in Baku, News.Az reports.She emphasized that financial risks are increasing rapidly.Arpadarai also stressed the need to develop the universities and researchers to support green innovation, which means applying the latest technologies and ideas to create new products and processes that not only stimulate growth, but also reduce segregation. “Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening cooperation at the national and international level,” she added.

News.Az