Audi Q9 launch moves forward despite Trump's 25% tariff threat

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Audi Aktiengesellschaft is moving forward with plans to launch its flagship Q9 SUV in the United States this summer, despite growing concerns over potential tariff increases on European car imports.

The company’s finance chief, Juergen Rittersberger, said the brand is continuing preparations even as new trade measures proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump could raise tariffs on EU-made vehicles to as much as 25%. He noted that such a move would significantly impact Audi’s costs, although the measure has not yet been officially confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Audi, part of Volkswagen AG, is particularly exposed to trade barriers in the U.S. market because it does not have its own production facility in the country. Instead, it relies on imports from Europe and Mexico to supply American customers.

The Q9, positioned as Audi’s new flagship luxury SUV, is being manufactured at the company’s plant in Bratislava. Despite long-standing discussions about establishing production in the United States, no final decision has been made.

Rittersberger said Audi is currently evaluating different strategic options together with Volkswagen, but warned that meaningful expansion in the U.S. would likely require political support such as subsidies or tariff relief.

The planned launch highlights both the importance of the U.S. market for European premium automakers and the growing uncertainty caused by shifting global trade policies.

News.Az