August 28 exchange rate bulletin

On August 28, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan published the latest exchange rates for the Azerbaijani Manat (AZN).

The USD remains steady at 1.700 AZN, while the Euro is valued at 1.8972 AZN. These rates are critical for international trade, affecting import costs, foreign investments, and local market prices. The stability or fluctuation of these currencies can have significant implications for both businesses and consumers. For a complete overview of the exchange rates, visit the Central Bank's official website.

