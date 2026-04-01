Australia, Anthropic partner on AI safety and research

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Anthropic has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Australian government to collaborate on AI safety research and support the objectives of Australia’s National AI Plan.

The agreement was formalized in Canberra during a meeting between Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Alongside the MOU, Anthropic announced AUD $3 million in partnerships with leading Australian research institutions to use its AI assistant Claude for improving disease diagnosis and treatment, as well as supporting computer science education and research.

A central part of the MOU involves working with the AI Safety Institute. Anthropic will share insights on emerging AI capabilities and risks, participate in joint safety and security evaluations, and collaborate on research with Australian universities. This approach mirrors similar partnerships Anthropic has with safety institutes in the US, UK, and Japan, where early technical information sharing helps governments assess frontier AI and developers enhance model safety.

“Australia’s investment in AI safety makes it a natural partner for responsible AI development. This MOU gives our collaboration a formal foundation,” said Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. “ I'm particularly excited by the work Australian research institutions will be doing with Claude to advance disease diagnosis and treatment."

Under the agreement, Anthropic will provide the Australian government with data from the Anthropic Economic Index to monitor AI adoption, economic impacts, and workforce implications. Initial efforts will focus on critical sectors such as natural resources, agriculture, healthcare, and financial services, with plans to expand AI education and workforce training programs.

Recent Economic Index data shows Australians use Claude for a wider range of tasks than most English-speaking countries, including high-skill activities in management, business operations, life sciences, and daily life. In alignment with Australia’s National AI Plan, Anthropic is also exploring investments in data center infrastructure and energy to support the nation’s AI ecosystem.

News.Az