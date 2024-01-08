Australia bans Nazi symbols, salute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian authorities introduced the full ban on the display of the Nazi salute and symbols on the territory of the whole country, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"It is now unlawful to perform the Nazi salute in public or to publicly display, or trade in, Nazi hate symbols" from January 8, 2024, the Attorney-General said in the statement posted on the official website.

"This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology," Dreyfus added.

According to requirements of the law that carried into effect, violators may face imprisonment up to twelve months for public displays of the Nazi salute or symbols and for trading in items related to Nazism.

Authorities of five Australian states banned the display of Nazi symbols earlier.

