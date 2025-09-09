Australia defeat New Zealand again to clinch 'Soccer Ashes'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia secured a commanding 3-1 victory over New Zealand on Tuesday to retain the coveted Soccer Ashes title.

Mo Toure, currently playing in Denmark, led the charge with a brace, while teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda also found the back of the net, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With both teams off to next year's World Cup, the Socceroos made it a double over their near rivals, having won last week's home fixture over New Zealand 1-0.



New Zealand had more possession in the first half in Auckland but were hit on the break on 35 minutes when striker Toure found himself through on goal and squeezed the ball past advancing goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

With Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood spearheading the home attack, the hosts nearly equalised minutes later when the ball hit a deflection and pinged off the Australia crossbar.

Goalkeeper Paul Izzo tipped the follow-up from New Zealand full-back Tim Payne over the bar.

The 19-year-old Irankunda, who moved to second-tier English club Watford from Bayern Munich in the summer, made it 2-0 to Australia with a mazy run and finish on 54 minutes.

New Zealand talisman Wood pulled a goal back on 57 minutes, but any hopes of a home comeback were ruthlessly extinguished three minutes later when Toure grabbed his second of the night.

The 21-year-old Toure, who plays in Denmark for Randers, thought he had scored his hat-trick with a close-range finish only for VAR to rule he was off-side.

Australia are into their sixth consecutive World Cup, and seventh overall, while New Zealand have qualified for only the third time and first since 2010.

New Zealand still haven't beaten the Socceroos since 2002.

