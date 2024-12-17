Australia proposes protest ban at worship sites to combat antisemitism

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Australian state government on Tuesday proposed new restrictions on protesters in response to rising antisemitism, including a ban on demonstrations outside places of worship, News.az reports citing Los Angeles Times .

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan proposed the new laws after arsonists damaged a Melbourne synagogue this month and protesters kept fearful worshippers trapped inside a Sydney synagogue for three hours a week earlier.“That’s not peaceful protest. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan proposed the new laws after arsonists damaged a Melbourne synagogue this month and protesters kept fearful worshippers trapped inside a Sydney synagogue for three hours a week earlier."That's not peaceful protest. It's menacing behavior," Allan said."Antisemitism is a cancer and we must leave no stone unturned to fight the evil of antisemitism, to fight the evil of this racism in all of its forms and also to continue to work to help heal our multicultural community, to help build on that social cohesion and continue to support our strong, united Victoria," she added. 