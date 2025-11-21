Ashes heat up: Marnus Labuschagne confronts Brydon Carse on first day in Perth

Marnus Labuschagne confronted England’s Brydon Carse as tempers flared during the opening day of the first Ashes Test in Perth.

The Australian batter stepped down the pitch in an aggressive approach toward Carse, exchanging strong words with the England bowler, who turned to respond, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

England were replying to Australia after a challenging first innings, dismissed for 172 by Mitchell Starc’s seven-wicket haul.

And after Jofra Archer’s quick-fire response, Carse thought he had another for England, but a review failed to overturn the umpire’s decision, with no evidence that the Aussie batter had edged behind.

Labuschagne would not last much longer, though, with Archer cleaning him up to leave Australia 28/2.

It ended an innings of nine from 41 balls for Labuschagne, who turned with a grimace after the ball collided with him initially.

His early involvement only down to the Usman Khawaja inability to open the batting.

Australia’s preferred No 3 opened alongside debutant Jake Weatherald instead of Khawaja due to the usual opener stepping off the field at the end of England’s innings for “toilet breaks and stretching”, according to ABC Sport.

He was off for too long and failed to return before the last English wicket fell, which meant he wasn’t allowed to open the batting. Rules state that he must then stay off the pitch for 10 minutes, which meant Khawaja couldn’t come in at No 3 when a nervy Weatherald was out LBW second ball to Jofra Archer.

Carse would later claim his first Ashes wicket, removing Steve Smith for 17 (48) in a strong fightback from England.

