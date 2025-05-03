Australia's left-leaning PM wins in election

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives onstage after winning the general election at the Labor Party election night event in Sydney on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

In Saturday's national elections, Australia's left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emerged victorious, decisively defeating his conservative opponent in a race influenced by economic challenges and Donald Trump.

Albanese's slow-but-steady leadership resonated at a time of global tumult, analysts said, with voters deserting hard-nosed opposition leader Peter Dutton in droves, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Dutton said he had called the prime minister to congratulate him on the win.

"We didn't do well enough during this campaign. That much is obvious tonight and I accept full responsibility," he told supporters.

Not only was Albanese's Labor Party on track for an unexpectedly large parliamentary majority, but former police officer Dutton faced the rare humiliation of losing his seat.

Elated Labor supporters swigged craft beers emblazoned with Albanese's face at an election party in Sydney, chanting his "Albo" nickname as results were declared on TV.

"This could be a big win for Labor," said respected election analyst Antony Green from national broadcaster ABC.

Albanese has promised to embrace renewable energy, tackle a worsening housing crisis, and pour money into a creaking healthcare system.

Dutton wanted to slash immigration, crack down on crime and ditch a longstanding ban on nuclear power.

US President Trump cast a long shadow over the six-week election campaign, sparking keen global interest in whether his tariff-induced economic chaos would influence the result.

"In times of instability, we expect people to go back to a kind of steady incumbent," University of Sydney politics lecturer Henry Maher told AFP.

Dutton's policy to slash the public service rankled as similar cuts, led by Elon Musk, brought chaos in the United States.

And his flagship policy to dot the country with nuclear reactors was also widely seen as a liability.

News.Az