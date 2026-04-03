Gulf Air expands Dammam network to three new cities

Gulf Air expands Dammam network to three new cities

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Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has expanded its temporary operations from King Fahd International Airport to include Istanbul (IST), Athens (ATH), and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).

This move comes amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace and that of certain regional countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The new destinations will complement Gulf Air’s existing temporary flights from Dammam to London Heathrow (LHR), Mumbai (BOM), Nairobi (NBO), Cairo (CAI), Chennai (MAA), Bangkok (BKK), Casablanca (CMN), Manila (MNL), Paris (CDG), and Frankfurt (FRA).

Gulf Air will provide ground transportation between Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport for passengers with confirmed bookings on these flights.

Additionally, the airline is offering Saudi Arabia transit visa assistance exclusively for passengers traveling to and from Bahrain using Gulf Air–organized ground transportation. Passengers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must hold a valid visa obtained independently.

News.Az