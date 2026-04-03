London shooting: Teenage boy killed, 3 arrested

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A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in southeast London, and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police said the victim was killed in Woolwich, a town in southeast London.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, and an 18-year-old man were arrested on Thursday and remain in custody.

The motivation of the shooting remained unclear as investigations are underway.

News.Az