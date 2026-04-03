USS Gerald R. Ford leaves Croatia after repairs - PHOTO

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The USS Gerald R. Ford has departed the Croatian port city of Split after completing repairs and resupply, the U.S. Navy confirmed, with its next destination remaining undisclosed.

The carrier had been docked for five days following a fire incident in the Red Sea that required technical restoration, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The blaze broke out on March 12 in the stern section of the ship and reportedly lasted more than 24 hours.

Photo: Xinhua

While no major operational damage details were disclosed, the incident led to precautionary repair work before the vessel could return to active duty.

According to the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford is now fully prepared to resume operations and carry out assigned missions.

Officials, however, did not confirm whether the carrier will redeploy to the Middle East or head to another region.

Meanwhile, another U.S. carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln remains active in the northern Arabian Sea.

Photo: Xinhua

The continued deployment underscores the United States’ sustained naval presence in the region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Photo: Xinhua

The undisclosed destination of the USS Gerald R. Ford adds an element of uncertainty, as military movements in and around the Middle East continue to be closely watched.

The carrier’s return to sea signals readiness, but its next mission could play a key role in shaping regional dynamics in the coming weeks.

News.Az