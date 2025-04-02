Australia sees rise in new COVID-19 variant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia is grappling with the regular emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants over five years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, with the latest strain, LP.8.1, gaining ground.

The variant now accounts for nearly one in five COVID-19 cases in New South Wales, making it the third most dominant strain in the state, News.Az reports, citing SBS News.

First detected in July 2024, LP.8.1 is a descendant of the Omicron variant, specifically KP.1.1.3, which itself originated from JN.1, a subvariant that caused widespread infections globally in late 2023 and early 2024.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated LP.8.1 as a "variant under monitoring" in January due to its global rise. However, the WHO has assessed the variant's overall public health risk as low. Symptoms associated with LP.8.1 appear to be no more severe than those of other circulating strains, suggesting that it won't significantly alter the course of the pandemic.

In 2025, Australia has reported close to 45,000 new cases, with around 260 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the true number of infections is likely much higher, as many individuals no longer test or report their cases.

Current COVID-19 vaccines, including the most recent JN.1 shots, are still expected to provide strong protection against severe disease and symptoms caused by LP.8.1.

