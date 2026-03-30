India thanks Azerbaijan for Iran evacuation help

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India has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the safe evacuation of its citizens from Iran, amid ongoing regional tensions and cross-border movement challenges.

In a statement shared on the official X account of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, New Delhi thanked Azerbaijani authorities for their assistance in ensuring the secure transit of Indian nationals, News.Az reports.

“We convey our sincere appreciation to the authorities of Azerbaijan for facilitating safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran,” the post said.

According to the update, a total of 2,225 people have been evacuated from Iran via the Azerbaijan border so far, highlighting the scale of the ongoing evacuation effort.

The operation comes as several countries coordinate the movement of their citizens out of Iran due to heightened security concerns in the region.

News.Az