Australia to build the world's largest solar power plant
Australia's current Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek, has announced the approval of an environmental permit for the construction of the world’s largest solar power plant in the country.
According to 3dnews , the project's details are expected to be finalized by 2027, with the plant anticipated to become operational by 2030. Two-thirds of the energy generated will be retained by Australia to power 3 million homes, while the remainder will be transmitted to Singapore via an underwater cable, positioning Australia as a global hub for solar energy.
The project is being undertaken by the local company SunCable, with an estimated cost of $24 billion. Environmentalists agreed to issue the permit only after the developers assured the authorities of their commitment to protecting the habitats of the local chipmunk species—the rabbit-eared bandicoots.
The solar farm will span 12,000 hectares in northern Australia. The project budget includes the construction of an 800-kilometer transmission line to Darwin and the installation of a 4,300-kilometer underwater cable to Singapore. The future power plant’s peak output is expected to reach 20 GW, supported by a battery storage system with a capacity of up to 42 GWh. Of the generated power, 4 GW will be allocated to Darwin and surrounding areas, while 2 GW will be supplied to Singapore. There is some confusion in the figures, but it is likely referring to gigawatt-hours.
Previously, the most powerful solar power plant in the world was a facility in China with a projected capacity of 8 GW. If Australian authorities fulfill their promises, they will be able to boast a new global superpower—the most powerful solar energy system in the world.
“This will be the largest solar complex in the world, establishing Australia as a global leader in green energy,” said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
The underwater electric cable will be capable of meeting up to 15% of Singapore’s electricity needs. The project is primarily aimed at providing Australia with clean energy. However, Australian scientists have raised concerns, warning that the country is rapidly becoming a dumping ground for discarded solar panels. Despite this, Australia’s political leaders remain firm—there will be no nuclear energy in the country, with its expensive and slow-to-build reactors.
