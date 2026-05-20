Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under troop guard

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Dozens of Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, performing religious rituals under the direct protection of Israeli security forces.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over access to the holy site, which is a frequent flashpoint for regional tensions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a move that has drawn sharp criticism, Israeli forces also removed a Palestinian child from the premises. The Jerusalem Governorate identified the youth as Ragheb Majed al-Ja’ba, a student at the Riyad Al-Aqsa Secondary School, which is located inside the mosque complex.

Authorities have issued a strict six-month ban against al-Ja’ba, barring him from entering the compound. Local reports highlight that the timing of the ban is particularly disruptive, as it actively prevents the student from taking his mock academic examinations.

The ongoing presence of Israeli forces and nationalist groups inside the compound remains a highly contentious issue, as Palestinians view these frequent incursions as an encroachment on the delicate, decades-old status quo governing the holy site.

News.Az