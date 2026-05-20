Drone scare triggers air alert in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania issued an air alert in its capital city, Vilnius, as well as in several eastern border regions on Wednesday after a suspected drone was detected near the border, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The Lithuanian military stated that it activated NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission after the object was detected on radar.

Authorities also urged residents in the affected areas to immediately take shelter for safety.

Successive warnings were issued as drone activity was reported near the Ignalina, Utena, Zarasai, and Švenčionys districts. The alert was later extended further to include Vilnius and surrounding areas.

The military added that the situation resembled recent incidents reported in neighboring Latvia and Estonia, stressing that issuing public warnings was a standard preventive measure in such cases.

In an emergency message sent to residents, the armed forces said: “Air alert! Immediately head to a shelter or a safe space,” urging people to follow safety instructions without delay.

At around 10 am local time (0700 GMT), Vilnius Airport temporarily suspended its operations after the air alert was issued.

Authorities across different institutions were also moved to emergency shelters. Presidential aide Frederikas Jansonas confirmed that President Gitanas Nausėda and his staff were escorted to safety.

A similar evacuation was carried out at the parliament building, where lawmakers and staff were moved into underground shelters, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė was also taken to a shelter, according to a statement from her spokesperson.

Train services were temporarily disrupted in various parts of the country, including Vilnius, and passengers were evacuated to safe areas at railway stations.

Later, the head of the National Crisis Management Centre, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, confirmed that “one drone was sighted over Vilnius district.”

News.Az