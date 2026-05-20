WHO warns Ebola outbreak may worsen as suspected cases reach 600

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of infections could continue rising because the outbreak had already been spreading for some time before it was officially detected. He stated that the WHO Emergency Committee met in Geneva on Tuesday and confirmed that the outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola constituted a public health emergency of international concern, though not a global health emergency, News.Az reports, citing Sana.

The emergency declaration announced over the weekend marked the first time a WHO chief had taken such a step without first consulting experts, citing the seriousness of the outbreak.

The latest outbreak comes amid repeated efforts to contain Ebola in the region. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has faced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, while neighbouring Uganda has also experienced periodic flare-ups linked to cross-border transmission and regional movement.