Australian airlines set to restrict use of power banks on flights

Australian airlines will ban the use of portable power banks on flights starting next month following several international incidents, including a mid-air fire on a Virgin Australia flight in July.

From December 1, Virgin Australia passengers must keep power banks within sight and easily accessible throughout the flight, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The devices cannot be used or charged on board, and passengers will be limited to two power banks, with larger units over 100 watt-hours requiring airline approval.

Qantas, QantasLink, and Jetstar will implement similar measures from December 15. A Qantas spokeswoman confirmed that passengers will also be limited to two power banks per cabin baggage, each under 160 watt-hours.

Power banks are portable, rechargeable battery packs used to charge electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The moves come amid growing concerns about the safety risks posed by lithium battery-powered devices.

Virgin Australia's chief operations officer Chris Snook said the changes aligned with international airline safety standards.

"Globally, more lithium battery-powered devices are now being carried by travellers, and while these items are generally safe when packed and handled appropriately, this move will minimise any potential risks associated with these devices," Mr Snook said.

The airlines said passengers would still be permitted to charge their devices on in-seat charging ports.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it would soon release a report into the Virgin flight from Sydney to Hobart, on which a power bank caught fire in an overhead compartment in July.

The incident follows several recent international cases, including an Air China flight that made an emergency landing last month in Shanghai after a lithium battery caught fire.

An Air Busan plane was also destroyed earlier this year at South Korea's Gimhae Airport after a similar incident involving a power bank.

The ATSB said there had been five in-flight fires involving power banks on Australian or Australian-registered aircraft since 2016.

Flight Attendants Association of Australia (FAAA) federal secretary Teri O'Toole had been calling for tougher legislation on the use of the devices onboard.

"It's important passengers understand these are very dangerous items in an aircraft and to follow the rules airlines put in place. At the end of the day, it's flight attendants who have to fight the fire," Ms O'Toole said.

"The fact all the airlines are now aligning their policies is really positive. It means passengers get the same message and the same process regardless of who they fly with, and that consistency helps keep everyone safe."

News.Az