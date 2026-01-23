Australian Open shifts start times as 40C heat looms

Play on Melbourne’s main show courts will start at 10:30 a.m., earlier than the standard 11:00 or 11:30 a.m. start. On outside courts, match play will begin as early as 10:00 a.m., with spectators advised to take precautions against the extreme heat and strong sun, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said the decision was made to make use of cooler morning conditions. “We expect pleasant conditions tomorrow morning, in the mid-20s, and will start play earlier and take advantage of the more temperate conditions,” he said.

Novak Djokovic, along with reigning champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys, are all scheduled to play on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the late afternoon, before easing back to more typical levels for this time of year on Sunday. However, the heat is forecast to intensify again early next week, with temperatures predicted to reach 43C on Tuesday.

Three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev will not be in action on Saturday, but said the extreme conditions could affect his preparations ahead of the round of 16. “Worst case, if it's too hot, we can always go indoors. I would prefer outdoors,” he said.

Medvedev added that the conditions would be challenging for those competing. “It's going to be interesting to watch on TV. What can I say? Let's see how the guys cope. Hopefully no heat stroke and stuff like this.”

Under Australian Open regulations, the tournament referee has the authority to suspend play or order cooling breaks during extreme weather. Courts equipped with retractable roofs, including Rod Laver Arena, may also have their covers closed.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, who is not scheduled to play on Saturday, described Melbourne’s unpredictable weather as “crazy.” The four-time major champion said the heat could be physically taxing for players.

“I wouldn't like to play a match because I think it's too much on our bodies,” she said. “At least on the stadiums it's going to be covered, I believe. But the weather is crazy.

“It's a lot of adjustment on the strings, your approach to the match. It depends on the weather because it's going like a rollercoaster. We'll see who adjusted better in the next days.”

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures in Melbourne are expected to drop back to around 24C on Sunday before rising again on Monday and Tuesday.